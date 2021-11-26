 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $599,000

This newly renovated 2BR and 1.5BA single family home located in the perfect spot! Close to bay, boardwalk, beach, restaurants and downtown OC. This stunning and cozy home features a newly remodeled eat in kitchen with exquisite stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the house. Fabulous outdoor living with an enclosed front porch, a large shed for amazing storage space, an outdoor shower with a very spacious fenced in yard!

