Cozy Yearly rental, walkable to Ocean City parks, schools, downtown, beaches and boardwalk. Central to all Ocean City has to offer. This 2 bed and 1 bath yearly rental is a rare find and a must see. Please no pets.
2 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,950
