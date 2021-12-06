 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $254,900

This will not last!! Two bedroom/ one and a half bath with a garage and basement steps from the bike path. Open concept living room/ dining room. The oven is electric but the cooktop is gas. One bedroom and the full bath on the main floor. The spacious master is upstairs and has an abundance of room for storage. There are a lot of extras that make this home special. Note the wood work on the gate to the back yard, the crown molding, maple floors by Mirage, the built in desk, dual zone heat and AC and the inside and outside surround sound. The partially finished large basement has been water sealed and painted (the walls).home has gas heat. Invite everyone over and entertain in the private, fenced in back yard. The sprinkler system spans the whole property (front and back). Relax on the huge three tier deck. Store your landscaping tools in the shed that was just purchased in 2020. For more storage there is a detached one car garage. The freezer in the basement is excluded.

