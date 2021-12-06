This will not last!! Two bedroom/ one and a half bath with a garage and basement steps from the bike path. Open concept living room/ dining room. The oven is electric but the cooktop is gas. One bedroom and the full bath on the main floor. The spacious master is upstairs and has an abundance of room for storage. There are a lot of extras that make this home special. Note the wood work on the gate to the back yard, the crown molding, maple floors by Mirage, the built in desk, dual zone heat and AC and the inside and outside surround sound. The partially finished large basement has been water sealed and painted (the walls).home has gas heat. Invite everyone over and entertain in the private, fenced in back yard. The sprinkler system spans the whole property (front and back). Relax on the huge three tier deck. Store your landscaping tools in the shed that was just purchased in 2020. For more storage there is a detached one car garage. The freezer in the basement is excluded.
2 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $254,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old man was found dead Thursday after being trapped underneath a car, Detective Michael Tantum said.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The bodies of Gary and Lorraine Parker, a township couple who had been missing since last week, were found Tuesday afterno…
ATLANTIC CITY — For decades, the resort’s casinos have identified as being part of either the Boardwalk or the newer, hipper Marina District.
ATLANTIC CITY — Country singers Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen will headline next summer’s TidalWave Music Festival on the beach.
Now, a member of the Board of Education is leveling the accusations against other elected board members.
An Egg Harbor City man has been indicted on two decades-old sexual assault charges involving young girls from Atlantic County, the Atlantic Co…
PLEASANTVILLE — A child was assaulted on her way to school Thursday, and police are looking for a suspect.
A Galloway Township woman was indicted on animal cruelty charges after she abandoned five dogs in a wooded area near North Pitney Road, acting…
BRIDGETON — A city man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a Vineland man in 2017, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said …
State officials on Friday said they have identified the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in New Jersey in a traveler to the state.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE