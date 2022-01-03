 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $229,900

What a lil' gem! Starter or Retirment...or anything in-between corner Ranch. Ain't big; just charming and newer roof, gas hot water heat, central air and maintenance free tile floors thru-out. The huge useful oversized garage (needs new floor) adds tons of utility and storage to this great home in perfect location...walk to shopping, restaurants and half block to bike path. HURRY! Won't last!

