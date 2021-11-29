2 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $229,900

Well Maintained Home on a large fenced in corner lot in a great neighborhood in Northfield. This home features a large living room, an eat in kitchen, utility room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. And...the garage has been repurposed into a family room or a 3rd bedroom perhaps! And underneath those carpets, you will find beautiful hardwood floors. The covered front porch is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning and a glass of wine at night. The heater and central air have been replaced recently, as well as the hot water heater, the roof was replaced about 10 years ago. This amazing home is just minutes from the South Jersey Beaches, Atlantic City and it's Casinos and nightlife, Atlantic City Outlet Shopping and Stockton University.