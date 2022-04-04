 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $229,900

SUNNY, BRIGHT, & ADORABLE 2 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath Single Family Home located on a HUGE Flag lot in Northfield. Open concept kitchen and living room, nice sized bedrooms with private Jack & Jill full bath. Den/playroom/guest room located off the living with French doors, half bath, laundry room, and carport. Kitchen needs a little TLC. Put your personal touch on this home it will a precious gem!!! So much potential. Don’t miss out and schedule your showing today! Property, shed, and functioning septic system are being sold AS-IS.

