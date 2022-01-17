2 Bedroom Home in New Gretna - $324,900

There is a difference between knowing a home & knowing it’s potential. Owner & custom built from the ground up, this well-kept ranch personifies noteworthy homeownership. The welcoming living room features a brick wood-burning fireplace and custom pine wall-built ins. The dining room hosts hardwood flooring. The eat in kitchen features beautiful custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. There are two additional living areas both with exterior access. The two-car garage and full basement offers booming storage and worship space. The sizeable rear Trex deck allows for easy entertaining. Envision YOUR future enhancements and invest on this peaceful property, rooted on 1 ACRE of land!