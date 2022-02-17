 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mullica Township - $85,000

Very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath in great condition, located on a corner lot in Mullica Woods 55+ community. Updated flooring throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms. The Master bath is updated & in great condition. The utility room is a nice size & leads to an enclosed porch. Very nice amenities includes clubhouse, pool and billiards. The buyer must be approved by Mullica Woods association.

