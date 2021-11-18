WELCOME HOME to your spacious and comfortable home in desirable Mullica Woods! This charming home offers two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a full custom eat-in kitchen, and a cozy living & dining room - perfect for family and friends to gather and enjoy great memories. Located off the dining room is a slider leading to a cozy, covered back porch – enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning or relax with a beautiful sunset dinner with your loved ones. Newer roof is only 3 years young! The heating and air conditioning system is serviced every year, with a service agreement in place for mechanical equpiment and water/gas lines. Water heater approx 3 years old! Handicap ramp is already set up, leading from the driveway to the covered back porch. Home boasts tons of storage options – spacious closets and the outdoor shed is included! Mullica Woods is an active adult community providing fabulous amenities such an in-ground pool, clubhouse, billiards table, community kitchen, picnic area, and tons of organized activities for the residents! Located about 18 miles way from Atlantic City, this location offers the perfect blend of access to fine dining, entertainment, wineries, golf courses, and the Shore points while being tucked away in serenity near beautiful Wharton State Forest and the Mullica River. Lot rent includes taxes, water, sewer, and access to the club house and amenities! Being sold “AS-IS.” Don’t miss your opportunity to purchase a great home in a fantastic 55 plus community!
2 Bedroom Home in Mullica Township - $85,000
