Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/xoBqkigoL-s Rare opportunity to own in the beautiful community of Mullica Woods This 55+ community has what you need to live the life you’ve always dreamed of. Relax in the hot tub and enjoy the privacy living next to the Wharton State forest. Enjoy the outdoors on the enclosed screened deck. The home features a home security system which includes a medical alert device, newly replaced double pane windows, a handicapped ramp, large master bedroom and walk in closet. There is a large soaking tub in the master bath. Property is being sold "AS IS" inspections for informational purposes only. This community has a lot to enjoy. You can go swimming or sun yourself by the in-ground pool. There are organized events if you want to participate. Your lot rent includes taxes, water, pool and clubhouse If you're looking for a quieter life but still want to be close to golf courses, restaurants and night life this is the place you want to be. Owner needs to find suitable housing.
2 Bedroom Home in Mullica Township - $84,900
