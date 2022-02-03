Adult Community (55 and over) in Mullica! Come check this out you will love the quiet area with pool and community center with plenty of activities to keep you busy! Large corner lot! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths that are completely updated and an updated kitchen! Nice open floor plan with vaulted ceilings! All electric updated, attic fan, new on demand hot water heater, insulated crawl space. All new ceiling fans and lighting. 2 newer decks, a shed, and a carport. Association includes water, sewer, trash, landscaping of common areas and snow removal of common areas.
2 Bedroom Home in Mullica Township - $83,900
