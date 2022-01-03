 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mullica Township - $229,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mullica Township - $229,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mullica Township - $229,000

Wonderfully unique bungalow ranch-style home with artistic flair has incredible character and serene location on 3 acres to adore. 2 bedrooms with potential for 3. Bonus room with unfinished floor can be an additional bedroom with a loft, a family recreational or home office/business with 2 exterior entry doors. Master bedroom has double pocket door entry with walk-in closet, sitting area, private deck, large master bathroom with jet tub and separate shower. Custom tile, woodwork, brickwork, cabinetry -everything including the kitchen sinks- carry distinctive touches of style throughout this one-of-a-kind home. Bright open vaulted living room with exposed beams has step-down sunroom/greenhouse. Property will be sold in "as-is" condition. Private septic system may or may not include cesspool(s). Schedule to view this residential piece of art, admire it, then make it your own. Final sale will require short sale approval.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News