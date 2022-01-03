2 Bedroom Home in Mullica Township - $229,000

Wonderfully unique bungalow ranch-style home with artistic flair has incredible character and serene location on 3 acres to adore. 2 bedrooms with potential for 3. Bonus room with unfinished floor can be an additional bedroom with a loft, a family recreational or home office/business with 2 exterior entry doors. Master bedroom has double pocket door entry with walk-in closet, sitting area, private deck, large master bathroom with jet tub and separate shower. Custom tile, woodwork, brickwork, cabinetry -everything including the kitchen sinks- carry distinctive touches of style throughout this one-of-a-kind home. Bright open vaulted living room with exposed beams has step-down sunroom/greenhouse. Property will be sold in "as-is" condition. Private septic system may or may not include cesspool(s). Schedule to view this residential piece of art, admire it, then make it your own. Final sale will require short sale approval.