2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $95,900

Taxes approximately $2714. Potential Investor opportunity. 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom single family home approx 750 SQFT. 10' x 10' outside storage shed. Home is on lot 13 and above ground septic system which was installed in 2015 is on lot 14. Electric baseboard heat. Home was completely remodeled in 2008. New 4" well installed 2008. Natural gas space heater in living room installed 2015. New roof 2019 and remodeled bathroom 2019. Note some pictures were taken previously in 2015 when home was vacant ( interior photos). Needs some TLC.

