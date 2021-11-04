2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $80,000

Older but Goodie!! Oaks of Weymouth 55+ with a living room, Dining Area, Kitchen, Large Master Bedroom with private bath, and a Utility Room. Some updates within the past few years include the Roof, Heater, Water Heater, Air Conditioner, and Windows. Lot rent of $439.00 includes Taxes, Water, Sewer, and amenities including In Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Bocci Ball, Shuffle Board, and an updated club house with a Sauna, Fitness Center, and a Computer Room.