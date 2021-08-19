 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $60,000

Charming spacious open floor plan home with a front porch and side deck. Plenty of room to entertain. Huge master bedroom suite with large walk in closet. Laundry room with newer washer and dryer. Lot rent includes water, sewer, community pool, club house and activities. Adult community. Home sold as is. Needs new ac and master bedroom tub and floor needs attention.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News