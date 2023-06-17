RARE OPPORTUNITY in WOODS LANDING -- Beautifully upgraded 1 YEAR YOUNG CAVATINA floorplan with Stone Exterior and additional 4 season room with French doors. This very popular floorplan has a dedicated STUDY/OFFICE off the front door, a large Owner's Retreat with two large closets (one WIC and 1 Large Reach In), En-suite Owner's Bathroom with dual vanity, large shower with seat and soaking tub. The 2nd bedroom also has a Walk In Closet and there is a full bathroom located across the hall. The Open Concept floorplan includes a large kitchen with White Shaker cabinets, massive center island, quartz countertops and upgraded stainless steel appliance package. The Dining Room and Gathering Room are both Open to the kitchen making this a floorplan an entertainers delight. The Gathering Room also includes a Gas Log Fireplace perfect for those cold winter nights. There is upgraded LVP throughout the entire home which is extremely durable and easy to clean & PLANTATION SHUTTERS! Both bathrooms have been beautifully upgraded with neutral ceramic tile. A Tankless Hot Water Heater and Solar were also added for energy efficiency and keeping the utility bills low. The homeowners just recently installed a full house Generac system. The four season room flows effortlessly into the back paver patio. Enjoy those summer nights having a BBQ in your private tree lined back yard. Come see for yourself why this is an opportunity that can't be missed. More Professional Photography coming soon!