OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED ON SUNDAY 7/16. RARE OPPORTUNITY in WOODS LANDING a Premier Over 55+ Community -- Beautifully upgraded 1 YEAR YOUNG MAESTRO PLAN with Stone Exterior & FINISHED LOFT. This very popular OPEN CONCEPT floorplan has a very large white kitchen with massive island that seats 5, a ton of cabinet and counter space for a buffet or coffee bar, stainless steel appliances, granite, and large double door pantry. The living room and dining room are open to the kitchen and features a Gas Log Fireplace with remote. The large Owners Bedroom includes two Walk In Closets and an En suite Bathroom with large shower with built in seat, & double vanity, The roomy 2nd bedroom on the main level includes an upgraded box bay window. Both bathrooms have been beautifully appointed with neutral ceramic tile. There is durable and easy to clean LVP throughout the entire main floor. The oversized loft has plenty of space to play, work, or for sleepovers for the grandkids. Enjoy the summer nights having a BBQ in the private tree lined back yard. The Clubhouse has been professionally decorated and includes a fitness center, group fitness room, card room, billiard room, outdoor pool, tennis and more! Don't delay scheduling an appointment.