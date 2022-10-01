2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $416,000

LESS THAN ONE YEAR YOUNG, this fabulous home built in 2021 located in the desirable WOODS LANDING is awaiting its new owner! Only occupied since 11/2021, this sought after Cavatina model features plenty of upgrades throughout. Chefs rejoice- this gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, almost 8 foot island that is gray with white and grey veining with cabinet space on both sides is where you will want to spend your time. Pendent lighting above, white cabinets with soft close design, undermounted sink stainless steel appliances throughout including Profile refrigerator, wall oven and wall microwave, electric cooktop ( however gas line under cabinets if you wanted to convert to gas stove). Bonus points for the walk in pantry! This home has 9 ft ceilings with high hats lighting in the living room and kitchen. Laminate wood floor throughout, this home is 1,681 sq feet with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Bonus room for an office or endless possibilities. Open concept with gas fireplace. Trey ceilings in home owner's suite. Built in closets and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Unfinished loft area upstairs for storage. Laundry room has corian countertops with nice cabinets- Maytag washer and dryer with 5 year warranty. Over 5k upgrades in garage including: cabinets with hanging storage and beautiful epoxy seal garage floor, also insulated. Award winning clubhouse with pool, fitness center, card/game room and additional amenities! Schedule your showing! Virtual Tour- https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=a7NKTNwmHVG