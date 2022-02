2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $365,000

***********WELCOME HOME TO HORIZON AT WOODS LANDING ONE OF SOUTH JERSEY'S PREMIER ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITIES******* BETTER THAN NEW CONSTRUCTION WITHOUT THE WAIT. NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN. THE SELLER IS ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE AND A PERFECTIONIST AND SELLER DID AN EXTENSIVE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR REFINISHING W/ NO EXPENSES SPARED USING QUALITY MATERIALS AND PROFESSIONAL CONTRACTORS. ALMOST EVERYTHING BRAND NEW AND ANYTHING THAT NEEDED IT-PROFESSIONALLY PAINTED, NEW CARPETING ON 2ND FLOOR, REPLACED ANY WINDOWS THAT NEEDED IT,POWERWASHED, TRUE WOOD STAIRS STAINED AND REFINISHED AND SO MUCH MORE. THE LIST GOES ON AND ON. SELLER LEAVING IF BUYER WANTS IT ALL FURNITURE INC BEDWOOM, SOFA, TABLE AND WALL MOUNT NEW ROKU TV. HUGE CONCRETE PATIO IDEAL FOR BBQ'S AND ENTERTAINING COMPLETE W/ PRIVACY AND SUNSETTER AWNING THAT WORKS ON A REMOTE. MAGNIFICIENT MASSIVE 1ST FLOOR MASTER SUITE W/ LUXURIOUS ENSUITE STAND UP SHOWER, DOUBLE VANITY AND WHIRLPOOL TUB. BEAUTIFUL REMOTE OPERATED GAS FIREPLACE IN CATHEDRAL CEILING FAMILY ROOM. GREAT OPEN LAYOUT W/ HUGE ELEVATED CEILINGS THROUGHOUT INC CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND TRAY CEILINGS. WALK TO THE STATE OF THE ART CLUB HOUSE WITH ENDLESS ACTIVITIES INC A GYM, BILLIARDS, GAMEROOM AND SAUNA AND STEAM ROOM.THIS IS YOUR TIME TO LIVE THAT EFFORTLESS AND CARE FREE LIFESTYLE. GUARANTEED TO IMPRESS-BRING YOUR MOST DESCRIMINATING BUYERS! EZ TO SHOW IF SELLER NOT HOME USE LOCKBOX.