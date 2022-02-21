NEW CONSTRUCTION -- PHASE 5 Available for sale - Woods Landing is for Active Adults 55+ who want the best a new lifestyle can offer. Located in historic Mays Landing, Atlantic County, it is 20 minutes from Atlantic City and other shore points and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway and Route 322 (Black Horse Pike). The Hamilton Mall and numerous other shopping, dining and entertainment options are 10 minutes away. For golf lovers, there are 22 golf courses within 20 minutes. The roomy homes feature 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 baths and 2 car garages, all with first-floor master suites. There is sure to the perfect home for you, with five floorplans ranging from 1,504 S.F. to 1,946 S.F. to choose from, each with three exterior elevations available. Make it your own! Personalize you home with structural options such as a loft with additional bedroom and bathroom, sun room and screened porch.
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $359,651
-
- Updated
