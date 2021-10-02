2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $350,000

Welcome to 60 Ernst Court in Woods Landing in Mays Landing. This is a luxury 55+ community for active adults and includes clubhouse, pool, fitness center and more. This home is only 4 years old and is loaded with upgrades. Features include open floor plan with upgraded wood flooring, large eat in kitchen includes 42" cabinets with crown molding, top of the line appliances including a double wall oven with gas cooktop on granite counters and tile backsplash. Right off the kitchen is a large laundry room with upgraded washer & dryer. The Gathering room includes a formal dining room and open concept living room with gas fireplace perfect for entertaining. There is also a walk-up unfinished attic full height attic that is great for storage and can be easily finished into a den or 3rd bedroom. Fully landscaped yard with expanded garden in the private wooded area and irrigation system. The perfect home for retirement.