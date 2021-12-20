NEW CONSTRUCTION -- PHASE 5 Available for sale - Woods Landing is for Active Adults 55+ who want the best a new lifestyle can offer. Located in historic Mays Landing, Atlantic County, it is 20 minutes from Atlantic City and other shore points and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City Expressway and Route 322 (Black Horse Pike). The Hamilton Mall and numerous other shopping, dining and entertainment options are 10 minutes away. For golf lovers, there are 22 golf courses within 20 minutes. The roomy homes feature 2-3 bedrooms, 2-3 baths and 2 car garages, all with first-floor master suites. There is sure to the perfect home for you, with five floorplans ranging from 1,504 S.F. to 1,946 S.F. to choose from, each with three exterior elevations available. Make it your own! Personalize you home with structural options such as a loft with additional bedroom and bathroom, sun room and screened porch.
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $345,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rick Forman is here to show you there are second acts — in discount retailing.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Authorities on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home on East Jimmie Leeds Road.
Area school districts, police continue investigating TikTok trend threatening gun violence at schools
-
- 3 min to read
What is the TikTok Dec. 17 threat?
Joe Gatto’s baseball journey could lead him to Philadelphia next season.
An Upper Deerfield Township woman was among 11 people indicted Wednesday in an alleged drug ring based in Salem, the state Attorney General’s …
CAMDEN — A former Pleasantville guidance counselor and two local former pharmaceutical sales representatives were among four people sentenced …
VINELAND — Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after an explosion reduced a city home to rubble.
BRIDGETON — Cumberland County has transferred 33 jail inmates to Hudson County, the latest step in its plan to close the jail.
“I don’t say that with any amount of joy,” Murphy told a group of reporters Friday after speaking in Newark on New Jersey’s supply chain, “but…
OCEAN CITY — School officials dismissed Ocean City High School students early Tuesday after receiving a report of a threat of violence.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE