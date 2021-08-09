Meticulously maintained Concertina model offering 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths in this upscale 55+ Active Adult Community in Mays Landing. The home offers Hardwood Floors, Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room, that are in impeccable condition. A Butler Pantry with Wine Fridge connects the Dining Room to the Kitchen which has Maple cabinets, a generously sized Island & Corian Countertops. The Breakfast area overlooks the Back Yard & Patio. A cozy family room with Gas Fireplace is located just outside the Master Suite. The Master Suite has a Dual Sink Vanity, large Walk in Shower and a Garden Tub. The second floor Loft has an look out over the Foyer and Family Rm but provides a very large Living area, great for an Exercise room, TV Room or extra space for reading and relaxing. A second Bedroom and full Bath finish off this area of the home. A large utility closet on the second floor houses the 2-Zone HVAC (1 system new 8/21 and the other 5 yrs old) and newer Hot Water Heater. The first Floor Laundry Room with a slop sink, provides access to the 2 car garage. Assn Fee covers Lawn Mowing w/commercial weed/feed treatment and the Sprinkler maintenance, Snow Removal to the front door as well as all amenities. The amenities include Pool and Clubhouse with activities of all kinds available for residents. Clubhouse has Pool Rm, Card/Game/Movie Rm, Full Kitchen, Gym and a Self Serve Wet Bar. Under construction are the Tennis Courts which are part of the original site plan.
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The day after Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal takedown of a group of anti-vaccination demonstrators, messages of support from friends, other politic…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in the township.
Spirit Airlines continued canceling flights Tuesday after it was announced that weather and “operational challenges” had impacted flight sched…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
ATLANTIC CITY — The full schedule for the Atlantic City Airshow has been released, allowing spectators to know when to expect specific aircraf…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thursday has been yet another day of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport.
TRENTON — Staff members and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in New Jersey schools when the new year be…
South Jersey woman who police say was strangled by her husband leaves behind heartbroken friends and colleagues
“I will always love you, baby,” said the caption. “I’m sorry.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Two of the resort’s casinos have plans for beachfront redevelopment.
PLEASANTVILLE — City Council on Monday night paid tribute to a member of the community who died recently, acknowledging Tereasa Callaway’s act…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE