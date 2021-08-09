2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $325,000

Meticulously maintained Concertina model offering 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths in this upscale 55+ Active Adult Community in Mays Landing. The home offers Hardwood Floors, Foyer, Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room, that are in impeccable condition. A Butler Pantry with Wine Fridge connects the Dining Room to the Kitchen which has Maple cabinets, a generously sized Island & Corian Countertops. The Breakfast area overlooks the Back Yard & Patio. A cozy family room with Gas Fireplace is located just outside the Master Suite. The Master Suite has a Dual Sink Vanity, large Walk in Shower and a Garden Tub. The second floor Loft has an look out over the Foyer and Family Rm but provides a very large Living area, great for an Exercise room, TV Room or extra space for reading and relaxing. A second Bedroom and full Bath finish off this area of the home. A large utility closet on the second floor houses the 2-Zone HVAC (1 system new 8/21 and the other 5 yrs old) and newer Hot Water Heater. The first Floor Laundry Room with a slop sink, provides access to the 2 car garage. Assn Fee covers Lawn Mowing w/commercial weed/feed treatment and the Sprinkler maintenance, Snow Removal to the front door as well as all amenities. The amenities include Pool and Clubhouse with activities of all kinds available for residents. Clubhouse has Pool Rm, Card/Game/Movie Rm, Full Kitchen, Gym and a Self Serve Wet Bar. Under construction are the Tennis Courts which are part of the original site plan.