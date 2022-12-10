2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $319,900

Welcome Home to 92 Gasko Road in Tavistock Mays Landing! New construction with anticipated February 28, 2023 delivery. Stepping into this thoughtfully designed twin home you are greeted with a light, bright and open floorplan that includes split bedroom layout. Guest room or office in the front with full bath steps away. Owner's suite in the back of the home with private bath and walk-in closet. Pantry closet and good sized utility room just off garage entrance. Bonus full basement with interior access as well as basement door to the backyard. Low HOA's include community clubhouse, snow removal and lawn maintenance. Carefree adult living in Mays Landing just got better!