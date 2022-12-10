Welcome to Tavistock - a Mays Landing premier 55+ community. New construction finally available! Step into this thoughtfully planned home and you are greeted with a light, bright airy open interior. Split bedroom design with bonus/guest room at the front of the home with a full bath steps away. Owner's suite at the back of the house includes full bath and walk in closet. Full basement features interior stairs and access to the backyard. Two car garage completes the picture. Add the low HOA's, the superior location and you have got a real winner here!
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $319,900
