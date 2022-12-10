 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $319,900

2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $319,900

Welcome to Tavistock - a Mays Landing premier 55+ community. New construction finally available! Step into this thoughtfully planned home and you are greeted with a light, bright airy open interior. Split bedroom design with bonus/guest room at the front of the home with a full bath steps away. Owner's suite at the back of the house includes full bath and walk in closet. Full basement features interior stairs and access to the backyard. Two car garage completes the picture. Add the low HOA's, the superior location and you have got a real winner here!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News