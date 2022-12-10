2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $319,900

New Construction in Tavistock Mays Landing! Premier 55+ community living just got better! Anticipated January 31, 2023 delivery. Entering the home you are greeted with an elegant, oversized foyer leading to the light-filled, open floorplan offering everything you need for easy living. Split bedroom designed for privacy. Guest room at the front of the home with full bath steps away. Owner's suite at the back of the home offers walk in closet and private bath. Generously sized utility room and a two car garage complete this thoughtfully designed home. Low monthly HOA includes the community clubhouse, snow removal and lawn maintenance. The peace of mind only new construction can bring, coupled with Tavistock's low HOA plus the quiet, but central location make this an unbeatable value.