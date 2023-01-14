 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $319,900

2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $319,900

Welcome to Tavistock - Mays Landing premier 55+ adult community. Brand new construction! Thoughtfully designed floorplan offers easy living on a quiet cul-de-sac. Step into the oversized foyer featuring bonus/guest/office room to the right with full bath steps away. Granite counterotps and soft close cabinets. Pantry closet. Gorgous wood look LVP flooring. Cozy carpeting in bedrooms. Owner's suite just off living room features walk in closet and private bath. Oversized laundry room. Two car attached garage. The peace of mind new construction brings. Make your appointment today!

