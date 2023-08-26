Your search is over - welcome home! Tavistock, Mays Landing premier 55+ adult community new construction under 300K and ready for a quick closing! Thoughtfully designed floorplan offers open living and dining area. Soft close cabinets and granite countertops. Beautiful wood look LVP flooring. Cozy carpeting in the bedrooms. Owners' suite with beautiful wooded views - wake up to the sound of birds and the breezes in the pines. Bonus space at the front of the home for guests or an office including full bath just steps away. Full basement with access from inside the home as well as to the backyard! Separate laundry room. Two car garage. Make your appointment today. Nothing beats brand new! Ready for quick close!
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $299,900
