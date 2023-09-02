Open House Sunday September 3rd 12-2pm. Your search is over - welcome home! Tavistock, Mays Landing premier 55+ adult community new construction under 300K and ready for a quick closing! Thoughtfully designed floorplan offers open living and dining area. Soft close cabinets and granite countertops. Beautiful wood look LVP flooring. Cozy carpeting in the bedrooms. Owners' suite with beautiful wooded views - wake up to the sound of birds and the breezes in the pines. Bonus space at the front of the home for guests or an office including full bath just steps away. Full basement with access from inside the home as well as to the backyard! Separate laundry room. Two car garage. Make your appointment today. Nothing beats brand new! Ready for quick close! SPECIAL INCENTIVE FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER - COMPLETE APPLIANCE PACKAGE INCLUDED!
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mike Trout may not have commented this week when in Philadelphia, but the situation speaks for itself that the Los Angels star and the Angels …
The Biden administration has suggested Atlantic City International Airport as a potential shelter for asylum seekers in New York City, accordi…
Trees have been cleared adjacent to the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center in Egg Harbor Township to make way for a 657-unit housing development.
Michael Jordan, local fishers among winners of MidAtlantic fishing tournament in Cape May and Maryland
The 32nd MidAtlantic fishing tournament wrapped up Friday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Sally Sooy Bridwell taught her first kindergarten class at Glenview Avenue Elementary School in Haddon Heights in 1953. …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE