Your search is over - welcome home! Beautiful new Construction in Tavistock under 300K! Premier 55+ community in Mays Landing just got better! Entering this twin home you are greeted with a light-filled, open floorplan offering everything you need for easy living. Split bedroom designed for privacy. Office or guest room at the front of the home with full bath steps away. Owner's suite at the back of the home offers walk in closet and private bath. Good sized utility room and a two car garage complete this thoughtfully designed layout. Bonus full basement with both interior access plus a basement back door to the yard. Low monthly HOA includes use of clubhouse, lawn maintenance and snow removal. The peace of mind only new construction can bring, coupled with Tavistock's low HOA plus the quiet, but central location make this an unbeatable value. Quick closing!
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $299,900
