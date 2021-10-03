 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $229,900

Beautifully renovated Victoria Crossing townhome. This unit is fee simple (not a condo) and is therefore, eligible for most financing. Association fee includes lawn service and access to the community center and pool. Pets are allowed. The unit is meticulously renovated, from the floors to the light fixtures. The kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The flooring throughout the home is waterproof/scratchproof luxury vinyl, except for the kitchen and bathrooms which have porcelain tile. The full bath can be entered directly from the master bedroom. There is a large 10' x 17' second bedroom. The living room, sun room, and 2nd bedroom have new faux wood blinds. The finished portion of the basement is 17' x 30'. Two additional rooms in the basement for storage or the addition of another bath. The large deck with a portable gazebo is perfect for entertaining. Open House Saturday, October 2, 1-3 pm

