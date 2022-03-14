Charming Home in the Heart of Historic Mays Landing. Featuring an Open Floor Plan this Home has a Spacious Living Room That Leads Into a Large Eat-In-Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar, and Newer Appliances. This Home has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom, Laundry Room and a Hall Closet that Can Easily be Turned into a 2nd Bathroom or a 3rd Bedroom. Outside Spend Time In Your Fenced in Yard or Sitting on the Deck Relaxing and Enjoying a Quiet Neighborhood. There is a Shed in the Backyard to Store all of your Lawn Needs, Bikes, Paddleboards, Etc. Enjoy the Convenience of Being Able to Walk Down the Street to Take in the Beautiful Views of Lake Lenape or Stroll Over to Gaskill Park Where You Can Jog/Run/Walk, and Fish at the Bulkhead of the Great Egg Harbor River or Paddle with Your Kayak, Canoe or Rowboat. Also Walking Distance to Shaner Elementary School. Don't Wait, Call Today!!
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $220,000
