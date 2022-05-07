2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $185,000

Location, Location! *** Like new home that backs up to a wooded area and has an inside walk up attic for additional storage/hobby use. *** Welcoming front porch, kitchen center island, plenty of cabinet space, farm sink, stainless appliances and vinyl plank flooring. *** Master bath includes tile wall walk in shower. *** Lot rent includes water, sewer, community center, pool, gym and activities. *** Take your tour today. *** Late June closing