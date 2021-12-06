In an active 55+ community this well-cared for rancher, with original owners, has nearly 1,800 square feet of living area with two bedrooms including a large main bedroom suite with jetted tub and separate shower. Traditional Living Room, Dining Room, large kitchen with side breakfast nook, a bonus Family Room and a large 2 car garage with a driveway big enough for a potential six cars parking. Community Fee estimate at approximately $800/ month for 2022. That includes a Municipal Fee for Police, Fire and Township Services. Monthly Community Fee covers annual property taxes, Snow Removal, Common-area Maintenance, Trash pick-up, and membership to The Fairways Clubhouse. Clubhouse amenities include heated Indoor Pool, Fitness Center, Pool Room, Banquet Room and Library.
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $175,000
