2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $150,000

Take advantage of making this home your own. Large kitchen addition to be completed by new owner. Owner will leave rest of cabinets needed to finish. Natural gas is now in the street and owner has added a Blue Flame ventless wall heater in the living room in addition to the oil heat that existed. Most windows are newer. Outside entrance to basement and crawl space under the addition. Approximately 10 year old septic and 8 year old well. Partially fenced in yard with detached garage/studio/workshop attached. Room to store large vehicles, RV's, boats, etc in deep large yard. AVAILABLE, TOUR TODAY