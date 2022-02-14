 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $124,995

Welcome home to 2532 Cottonwood Court in the desirable Woodlands Complex. Enjoy relaxing evenings on the patio that backs to a private wooded area. Property offer 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 bathroom with a wood burning fire place, recessed lighting and ceiling fans in rooms. Minutes to major highway and Atlantic City. Property has been tastefully updated and ready for the next owner.

