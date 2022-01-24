 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $104,500

Investors, Investors, Investors! Recently renovated condo with good tenant in place. Renovated with all new flooring, cabinets, and appliances in early 2020. The tenant has been in place since late 2020 and currently has a lease until December of 2022. If you are looking for a turn-key, leased investment, this is the one for you. Pictures were taken before the tenant moved into the property.

