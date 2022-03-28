 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marmora - $369,000

Looking for a coastal cottage in desirable residential neighborhood just minutes to Ocean City & Beaches? Look no further. This adorable and well kept home features one floor living. Clean, cute & completely move in ready. Enter the home into a bright and cheery living & dining room with laminate floors, new shiplap wall with modern electric fireplace. The home has a newer kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Also features a master bedroom with en-suite full bath, guest room and guest full bath, coat closet, laundry room and attic. There is a spacious fenced in back yard with fire pit, deck and plenty of room to entertain. Also features a one car detached garage and bonus room with new HVAC split system that can be used as home office, gym or guest room. House has new professionally installed closet organizers, new custom blinds, new lighting & ceilings fans, fresh paint and professionally landscaped. Low taxes and public water. HVAC is newer and serviced bi-annually. Great location walking distance to reputable schools, and in close proximity to shopping & the Garden State Parkway. Seller is a licensed real estate broker.

