2 Bedroom Home in Marmora - $339,000

Welcome to 404 First Avenue located on a 100 x 100 foot lot in Beesley's Point. Completely Rehabbed in 2014 with other upgrades added later on, this Unique Property Features a Large Family Room with Brick Fireplace leading to Dining Area and Kitchen. Two Bedrooms with One Full Bathroom. Custom Kitchen, Luxury Vinyl Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Newly Installed HVAC System in 2014, Vinyl Siding, Anderson Doors and Windows, 7 Year Old Roof, Large Attic with Storage, New Custom Brick Patio, New Concrete Driveway, Enclosed Porch, 4Ft Vinyl Fence Surrounding Property with Single and Double Gates, Shed, Irrigation System, and much More! Enjoy the Large Fenced in Backyard! Schedule Your Showing Today! Sale subject to Seller closing on suitable replacement housing.