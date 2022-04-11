 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Margate - $7,500

Enjoy your summer in this well-kept and nicely furnished two-bedroom, one-bath second-floor getaway. Features include a spacious 30' x 7' deck entertaining deck, new range, dishwasher, three split wall air conditioners, tankless hot water. Also included are a pantry, full-size washer and dryer, microwave, ample closet space, and one off-street parking space. This is only four short blocks to the beach and walking distance to Margate's finest eateries and entertainment. Small pets will be considered. ALSO AVAILABLE: JUNE; 6,000, JULY; $10,000, AUGUST; $10,000,

