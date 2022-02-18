 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Margate - $620,000

Excellent location in Margate just 4 blocks from the beach and short walk to restaurants and shopping. This property has excellent potential, the lot size is 40x62. Current home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, living room, galley kitchen and den area with concrete driveway which offers off street parking. The home has the desirable front porch as well which is must have on the island. The roof and windows have been installed in between 2006-2007 and there is a tankless water heater. Build new or update as is, get in touch today, it won't last long! Easy to show!

