 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Margate - $13,000

2 Bedroom Home in Margate - $13,000

Gorgeous 2BD/1.5 bath condo shows like new is available for August . Wide open floor plan and beautiful kitchen makes this a great place to spend some of the summer. Located in the heart of Margates business district just a few short blocks to the beach and bay. Park your car for the month and walk to all the hots spots. Playground, mini golf, restaurants, ice cream shops all within a block or two. Call today for details.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News