2 Bedroom Home in Longport - $859,000

Excellent opportunity to have the exclusive zip code of Longport. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath rancher is totally renovated & move-in ready! This inviting front porch is ideal for enjoying the summer nights evenings provided by the ocean and the bay. As you enter the foyer, you will walk to an open floor plan which includes the living room, dining room, and the updated kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances throughout. This home is designed tastefully and filled with practical touches to maximize the space. Each bedroom is located at each end of the house and both rooms can fit a queen-size bed. The home also has a newly renovated bathroom with a walk-in shower. In addition, the home has an attic space which can be possibly be developed into a 3rd bedroom or even a suite. A full laundry room with a half bath. The backyard is designed with a paver patio for entertaining. Additional outdoor feature includes a new shower also includes a shed to store bikes and patio furniture. The driveway can fit up to 2 cars for parking, super convenient, especially during the busy summer season! Real Estate Taxes CHEAP!