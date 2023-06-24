Brand new construction at Parke at Little Falls, stunning finishes to this Chadwick model 1499 Sq.ft, with three full baths in this Two bedroom unit, Open floor plan with 9' ceiling, Gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, loads of cabinets plus pantry closet, washer and dryer included, all stainless steel appliances. Located less than a mile to Little Falls Train station, close to all major highways, shopping, and town center, easy commute to NY City, Less than a mile to Park&Ride at Willow Brook Mall .move right in to this brand new unit.
2 Bedroom Home in Little Falls Twp. - $3,550
