Come fall in love with this great first-floor condo is available in the Tavistock development. New flooring and freshly painted, this home is move-in ready! Open kitchen/dining area and plenty of storage. The community features an inground pool and tennis courts! Home is conveniently located to shopping, transportation, boating, and beaches. All you need to do is bring your furnishings and call this home.
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $90,000
