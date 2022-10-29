2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $569,900

Year round living OR weekend paradise soaked in beach charm. This immaculate move-in ready home is the one you've been waiting for. Only minutes to the bay, NO bridges, this spectacular 5 years young waterfront oasis in desirable west Mystic Island will surpass your expectations. With 65 feet of sought after vinyl bulkhead, a deep lagoon and 33 feet of floating docks, you can moor any size motor or sail boat right behind your home! This premier lagoon location is just a short journey by boat or car to the famous sandy beaches of LBI or outlet shopping, concerts, top-end restaurants and casinos in Atlantic City. Pack your flip flops and toothbrush and you're done! Contact agent for all appointments. This Jersey Shore at it's best! Get ready for making memories all year long!