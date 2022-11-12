2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $554,900

Year round living OR weekend paradise soaked in beach charm. Convertible to 5 bedrooms, 3 baths!!! This immaculate move-in ready home is the one you've been waiting for. ''Must see'' home features include primary AND junior suites, open concept living, large composite deck, and a 26 ft. pool. Only minutes to the bay, NO bridges, this spectacular 5 years young waterfront oasis in desirable west Mystic Island will surpass your expectations. With 65 feet of sought after vinyl bulkhead, a deep lagoon and 33 feet of floating docks, you can moor any size motor or sail boat right behind your home! This premier lagoon location is just a short journey by boat or car to the famous sandy beaches of LBI or outlet shopping, concerts, top-end restaurants and casinos in Atlantic City.