2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $449,900

***This is a coming soon listing and can not be shown until 6/23/2022*** This immaculate Waterfront raised ranch is waiting for you! Its cute, its cozy and its fabulous! This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gorgeous kitchen, an open free flowing floor plan, large laundry room with plenty of storage, central air, gas heat and more. The backyard and area under the house are wonderful for entertaining. There is a vinyl bulkhead, built in firepit area and lots of room for your water toys!