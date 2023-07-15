Welcome Home to Four Seasons at Harbor Bay, a gated active adult community! This absolutely gorgeous home offers an open free flowing floor plan. The home features 2 lovely bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an office/3rd bedroom, formal dining room, stunning kitchen with a center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, two pantry closets and overlooks the living room. Plenty of storage here in the two car attached garage with direct entry and the walk up attic above the garage, This home and community will not disappoint!