Welcome Home to Four Seasons at Harbor Bay, a gated active adult community! This absolutely gorgeous home offers an open free flowing floor plan. The home features 2 lovely bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an office/3rd bedroom, formal dining room, stunning kitchen with a center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, two pantry closets and overlooks the living room. Plenty of storage here in the two car attached garage with direct entry and the walk up attic above the garage, This home and community will not disappoint!
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former Margate firefighter who unsuccessfully fought charges of participating in a South Jersey health care fraud scheme will spend eight ye…
The site of the former Pic-A-Lilli Pub at 229 S. Tennessee Ave. will reopen as King's Pub in mid- to late August, said the new owners.
A little more than halfway into its six-month exclusivity period, the group trying to build a $3.2 billion car-centric development at Bader Fi…
Ocean Wind 1, the entity owned by Danish energy company Ørsted that's building offshore wind farms along the Jersey Shore, is suing Cape May C…
American Airlines customers traveling from Atlantic City International Airport to Philadelphia International Airport using the Landline bus se…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE