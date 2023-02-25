Looking for a newer home? This is it! Built 2017 with plenty of bells and whistles to satisfy the fussiest buyer. It starts with the awesome curb appeal and just flows throughout this well laid out floor plan. The offerings are 2 Beds, 2 Baths, Flex Room, Hardwood floors in main living areas, Crown, Rail and upgraded base molding, plantation shutters throughout. The kitchen is well equipped with 42'' Wood cabinets, All Stainless-Steel Appliances, Granite Tops, Pantry and Island w/ Seating. The formal dining is part of the open floor plan along with the great room with gas fireplace. The spacious master bedroom with WIC and totally upgraded master bath! A guest bedroom and the flex room have multiple uses and a Murphy bed for guests. The back deck is maintenance free and large awning for
2 Bedroom Home in Little Egg Harbor - $429,900
